Democratic Party to Provide Rides to the Polls

The Erie County Democratic Party is offering rides to the polls for voters on Election Day.

Any voter in Erie County can reserve a ride from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Democratic Party will coordinate the rides from its office at 1305 State Street.

For more information or to make a reservation, you can call 814-790-5408 or email Judi Roth at judihroth@yahoo.com.