Two Charged with Assaulting Trooper During Call to Hotel - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Charged with Assaulting Trooper During Call to Hotel

Posted: Updated:

A 21 year old from Erie and a 17 year old from Pittsburgh have been charged with aggravated assault of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper after responding to a drunk and disorderly call at a local hotel.

Workers at the Solstice Hotel on Oliver Road in Summit Township contacted State Police about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

State Police found a 21 year old intoxicated and shirtless in the hallway and several more intoxicated men inside a hotel room.

One intoxicated man started a fight with the troopers and would not cooperate.

The 17 year old assaulted one of the troopers, leaving him with a head laceration.

Investigators say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol in the room.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com