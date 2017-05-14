Two Charged with Assaulting Trooper During Call to Hotel

A 21 year old from Erie and a 17 year old from Pittsburgh have been charged with aggravated assault of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper after responding to a drunk and disorderly call at a local hotel.

Workers at the Solstice Hotel on Oliver Road in Summit Township contacted State Police about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

State Police found a 21 year old intoxicated and shirtless in the hallway and several more intoxicated men inside a hotel room.

One intoxicated man started a fight with the troopers and would not cooperate.

The 17 year old assaulted one of the troopers, leaving him with a head laceration.

Investigators say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol in the room.