More than 800 Mercyhurst University Students Graduate

Members of the Mercyhurst University Class of 2017 are heading into their futures.

The university graduated students from both its main and North East campuses this weekend.

A commencement ceremony was held for main campus graduates at Erie Insurance Arena Sunday.

824 students were awarded their degrees.

The students were reminded now is the time to put the university's motto - carpe diem, or sieze the day - into action.

Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor shared some advice with the graduates.

"Don't be afraid to fail," said Victor. "I've never seen someone succeed without failing. There will never be anything but good to come of it if you learn from your failures."

President Victor says in the past year, he has accomplished many of his goals and looks forward to the fall semester.

