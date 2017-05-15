Andrea's Interior Design Gallery: Giving You the Business

Andrea's Interior Design Gallery has been helping homeowners since 2007.

Employees offer ideas and expertise in interior design, and specializes in kitchen and bath remodeling.

Owner Andrea Labowski works closely with new customers to take their ideas and turn them into plans to renovate their kitchen or bath, looking at samples and exchanging ideas.

Labowski said, "We have a unique way to really help people who are overwhelmed in the process and not exactly know where to start. So we can help them with their selections and we offer a superior design service based on our experience and knowledge."

Customers have a lot of choices to make.

The store is packed with all types of materials and the staff also uses the internet to give customers even more choices.

Once all the choices are made, Andrea visits the home before materials arrive and construction starts.

And Andrea's husband is a contractor who is available to do the construction if the customer wishes.

While kitchen and bath remodeling is a huge part of the business there are also plenty of home accessories for sale.

And the staff is happy to advise customers what to buy and how to give their home a makeover.