John Stehlin first joined Erie News Now and WICU 12 in August of 1992 as a news reporter and fill-in news anchor. He turned to weather for the newly created 12News at Sunrise morning show in 1993.

In 1995, John left Erie and gained valuable weather forecasting experience doing weekend weather in Winston Salem, North Carolina at WXLV-TV; morning weather at WOIO-TV in Cleveland; Chief Forecaster at KYW-TV in Philadelphia; weekend and weekday morning weather at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles and weekday weather and morning show host at WROC-TV in Rochester, New York. John also was a regular fill-in national weather anchor for CBS This Morning which broadcasts from New York City.

John has received a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcaster’s first place award in the early ‘90’s, for a news series which he produced and reported for Erie News Now on universal health care. He also was part of the Emmy award winning 5pm news team while working in Philadelphia.

John’s skills were even noticed by Hollywood. He was lucky enough to be cast as a featured background actor in two movies while working in Los Angeles: Bruce Almighty and an independent film Open House. He was also cast as a voice actor for an episode of According to Jim on ABC.

During John’s first go round in Erie he was the boys varsity soccer coach for the Fort LeBoeuf Bisons and participate in area Boy Scout activities. John is an Eagle Scout.

Stehlin returned to Erie in 2001 for a few months to help cover weather duties while a staffer was called to active duty and returned again in 2012 to take over weekend weather duties. Now you can see him nightly Monday through Friday on Erie News Now.

In his spare time, John enjoys international traveling, movies and bingeing on Netflix.

He’s happy to be back in Erie and ready for the next round of severe weather.

You can email John at jstehlin@wicu12.com