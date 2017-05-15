Three Car Crash Ties up Traffic on I-79

An accident Monday morning injured one person and tied up traffic for some time on Interstate 79.

Shortly before 8 a.m. emergency crews responded to a 3 car accident on 79 north bound.

One driver needed to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and was transported by Emergycare to UPMC-Hamot with minor injuries

The other drivers were checked out on scene.

At the time, PennDOT appeared to be setting off road closures for work. This added to the traffic tie up during the morning commute.

No word on what caused the accident yet.

Girard State Police are investigating