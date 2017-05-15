Otter Fans Ready to Rally

Erie Otters fans have one more chance to get loud and proud at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The Otters are hosting what they are calling a Championship Rally tonight at the arena.

They say fans can attend to relive the team's OHL title run and send them off to Windsor for the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup this coming weekend.

It's free, and fans are encouraged to use the free parking at the Erie Insurance Arena parking garage on 8th street across from the arena.

Erie Otters OHL Championship merchandise will be available as well.

The doors will open at 5, with the rally set for 6 p.m.



