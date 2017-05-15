Brig Niagara Prepares for First Long Sail of Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Brig Niagara Prepares for First Long Sail of Season

There are plenty of last minute preparations underway today on the Brig Niagara as the ship gets ready for its first extended sail of the season.

The brig is scheduled to leave Erie tomorrow on an 11 day sail to visit Cleveland, Toledo and Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

It is a "History Under Sail" program with students from Mercyhurst University and other schools on board, along with the members of the professional crew.

The college students will learn about maritime history on board plus tour historical sites and museums.

And they will spent a lot of time helping the crew sail the ship.

Captain David Goldman said, "The students are going to be handling lines, steering the ship. doing look out, and washing dishes right along with the professional crew."

Seven Mercyhurst students are taking part in the sailing program.

