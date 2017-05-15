Improvements Coming to East Erie Intersection

Before Pat Harkins became a state representative, he was a driver for UPS. He's logged many, many miles on the streets of the east side, those same streets he represents in the General Assembly today. He never forgot about a certain problem intersection on his UPS route.

It's the intersection of East Lake Road and Bacon Street. There's a school on one corner of the intersection, a convenience store on another, and a pharmacy on another. There's lots of pedestrian traffic. But, what you won't see is a crosswalk or pedestrian walk signals. Neighbors say there's been lots of accidents at the intersection, including a couple of pedestrian accidents last summer.

The intersection will be upgraded, thanks to a grant totaling $244,000. 80 % will come from the state and 20% coming from the city. Much will be done to improve traffic flow, and to improve the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

Harkins is happy to finally see some changes coming to the intersection.

"Many days when I was on the road with a UPS truck, I experienced a lot of near misses there. It's an area that really needs a lot of attention, in many respects. Starting with the traffic lights, and the lights to illuminate the area. It's something I have been pushing for from PennDOT. We're just glad to see that we finally made the list and we're going to get some attention there," he said.

Bacon Street resident, John Van Cise, says the project is long overdue.

"It's a very dangerous intersection. There's been quite a few accidents right here. You have pedestrians and a lot of children crossing as well. So i think it will be a real good idea,"Van Cise said.



Other traffic light projects receiving grant money are Peach Street and Douglas Parkway in Summit Township. That project will get over $43,000. A project on Water Street in Meadville, covering Chestnut Street, Center Street, and Arch Street, will receive almost $800,000.