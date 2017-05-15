Washington Township Considers Medical Marijuana Zoning Ordinance - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Washington Township Considers Medical Marijuana Zoning Ordinance

Washington Township, near Edinboro, is being pro-active in case developers look at the township as a possible site  for  a medical marijuana grow complex or dispensary.

The township will hold a public hearing next month on proposed rules, restricting medical marijuana facilities to certain zoning districts.

The dispensaries would have to locate in a commercial district, while any grow facility would be restricted to the township's industrial zoned area along the Interstate 79-Route 6N corridor.

Township Manager Dave Anthony said, "We have a public hearing scheduled for June 6th. We will take public comment at that point and then council can decide if they want to go further with adopting the ordinance or not or any changes they may want to make."

Several companies have expressed interest in locating medical marijuana facilities in Erie and Crawford Counties but no licenses have yet been awarded.

