Heroin - related Overdoses Have Resulted In Two Deaths In Western New York

Several police agencies in Western New York are coming together to put out a warning about what is turning about to be the deadly effects on drugs.

In Chautauqua County The Fredonia and Dunkirk Police Departments along with the county sheriffs office are investigating several heroin- related overdoses. These have all happened in the northern part of Chautauqua County. Two of the overdoses have resulted in deaths. Narcan being distributed, helped the others survive. Lab results will determine if substances such as Fentanyl were mixed with heroin.

A photo of the pattern on what's called the "binge" or dosage units has been recovered at some of the scenes of incidents being investigated.

Police warn that heroin coming from the northern part of the county, may be contaminated with more potent substances. Anyone with information into

who may be distributing the mixtures, is asked to contact police.