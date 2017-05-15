Warm Next Few Days - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warm Next Few Days

Temperatures are rising over the next few days.  We are looking for temps near or in the 80s through Thursday.  If we hit our forecast high of 88° Wednesday, it will be the 21st time Erie has reached 87° or higher since record keeping started in 1875. So a hot day like Wednesday is not uncommon but it sure is welcomed, especially after an overnight low of 38° Monday morning.

