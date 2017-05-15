Council Members Respond to Feasibility Study

Last fall, Erie County Council agreed to fund the feasibility study for 60,000 dollars. Late last week, that study concluded there is a need for a community college in Erie County.

"It talks briefly about the curriculum, it talks about possible sites of facilities, it talks about how we've arrived at those conclusions," said Andre Horton, Erie County Council member.

The study led by Empower Erie said a poll showed more than 70 percent of those responding favor the concept of a local community college, but that's not changing the mind of council member Carol Loll. Initially she voted against the plan in 2010 and last fall for funding the study.. She thinks it'll be too big of a burden on tax payers.

"If we didn't get the grants and gaming money, my tax bill would go up six hundred dollars a year," said Carol Loll, Erie County Council member.

One of the biggest concerns Council member Loll had with the Erie County Community College is the limited amount of jobs available to recent graduates.

"These colleges right now, they graduate about 3,200 students with no jobs to go to. If we have a community college we're going to have even more students with no jobs to go to," said Loll.

Council member Andre Horton disagrees saying the purpose of a community college is to fit the needs of a community.

"So with the alacrity to meet those needs as the employers demand them, or as jobs become available or created, we feel that we can do that cheaper or more affordable at a more accessible rate," said Horton.

Horton added they plan on voting on implementing the community college in their June agenda, but the board is waiting for Empower Erie to unveil its financial plan.