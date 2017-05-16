Early Morning House Fire in West Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Early Morning House Fire in West Erie



Crews are at the scene of an early morning house fire on Erie's west side.

Firefighters first got the call shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, for a fire at home along West 3rd and Chestnut streets.

Reports from the scene say the house was unoccupied. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, the fire seems to be under control. Crews are working on putting out any remaining hot spots.

No word yet on a cause.

