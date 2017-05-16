Driver Pleads Guilty to Deadly Crash that Killed an 11-Year Old Boy, Family Files Lawsuit

The Erie man, who hit and killed a middle school student that was getting off the bus, pleads guilty Monday.



The deadly accident happened back on February 9th, along Station road in Greenfield township.

Hunter Rodland, 18, was driving his Jeep, when he hit Noah Wion, 11, as the boy was crossing the street after getting off his school bus.

Rodland plead guilty Monday to the four summary traffic violations filed against him, including driving at a safe speed, and careless driving/unintentional death.

District Attorney Jack Daneri approved the summary charges against Rodland last month, citing a lengthy State Police investigation that found ice and snow played a role in the deadly crash.

Rodland paid $1,129 in fines, and will likely lose his license for six months.



Meantime, Noah's parents have filed a civil lawsuit against Rodland, the bus driver, the Wattsburg School District, and its school board members.



The lawsuit claims the district's bus route should not have required Noah to cross a busy road.

It also claims the bus driver did not take the proper safety precautions before letting Noah off the bus.

It names Rodland in the lawsuit, which is seeking unspecified damages.

The suit also claims the school board members set up the bus stop to save time and money, while jeopardizing students' safety, by having them cross an extremely busy Station road.

The school district continues to review the safety of its bus stops.

