Murder Victim's Girlfriend Calls for Justice

The girlfriend of Erie's latest murder victim is speaking out.

Corsica Carson is the long-time girlfriend of De'Andre Carter, 28, "He loved his family, he had a very big heart, he would to anything for anyone, he just enjoyed life, he enjoyed being happy" said Carson, who dated Carson since they met at Mercyhurst University in 2009.

Carter was shot and killed inside the View Ultra Lounge, at west 4th and Plum streets, on April 30th. He was pronounced dead at a Pittsburgh hospital, days later.

Detectives say it looks an altercation in the bar, sparked the shooting. About 40 people were inside, at the time.

Carson says her boyfriend was caught in the crossfire, and was not the intended target. Police tell the family it appears Carter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

So Carson is appealing to the public, specifically to the dozens of people inside the bar that night, to come forward and help police charge his killer, "I just want justice for my boyfriend, I want someone to speak out, I want whoever was in that bar to go to the detectives and say what they have seen, heard," said Carson. "If that person is out there, I want him or her, whoever it was to to turn themselves in and give our family closure. Because it's not right for an innocent man, a hardworking man to have lost his life over this act of violence that should not have occurred," Carson continued.

Erie police say the investigation is progressing, and moving forward quickly, and anybody with information is asked to call Erie police.