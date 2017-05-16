Heating Up in NWPA - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Heating Up in NWPA

Mainly clear skies for tonight and very mild temperatures.  Look for overnight lows in the low to mid 60's. Wednesday will be a whole lot different, lots of sunshine and record breaking temperatures expected.  The record for Wednesday is 87° set in 1962 - temperatures expected to reach the upper 80's by days end.  For more on the forecast, tune in to Erie News Now with John and David.

