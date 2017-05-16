Dahlkemper & Oligeri Win Party Nominations for Erie County Executive

The field of candidates for Erie County Executive has been reduced from seven to two.

On the Democratic ballot, incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper has officially declared victory, over her challenger Joseph Curlett.

Dahlkemper spent the night watching the numbers come in, at The Breakfast Place on Peach Street.

Erie County Executive 150 of 150 Precincts Reporting Kathy Dahlkemper 15,848 68% W Joseph Curlett 7,440 32%



If re-elected, this will be Dahlkemper’s second four year term as county executive.

Dahlkemper says her top priority moving forward, is establishing high-speed internet throughout the entire county.

"I really want to find a way to make broadband high-speed internet available across this county,” said Dahlkemper. “When we did the radio system, we made sure it was here 95 percent of the time, 95 percent coverage. I'd like to see that same thing happen with broadband.”

On the Republican side, Summit Township businessman Art Oligeri celebrated Tuesday night, surrounded by family and supporters at the Erie Maennerchor Club.

With all 150 precincts reporting, Oligeri is ahead of candidate Brenton Davis by just 141 votes.

Erie County Executive 150 of 150 Precincts Reporting Art Oligeri 4,664 30% Brenton Davis 4,523 29% Edward DiMattio 2,825 18% Tim Sonney 2,599 16% Tom Loftus 1,151 7%

Oligeri says his 30 plus years of business make him the most qualified man for the job.

“As I was going around door-to-door, the number one priority is always taxes and spending,” said Oligeri. “People are very concerned about the administration overpaying and growing government. As a conservative Republican, I'm for less government."

Davis tells Erie News Now that he will request a recount.

