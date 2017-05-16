Merski Finishes Second In Race for Democratic Mayoral Nomination

It was a tough night for Erie City Council member Bob Merski, finishing second in the race for the Democratic nomination for Erie mayor.

Merski felt confident when the polls closed, but an hour later the mood changed when he lost several key districts in the fifth ward.

And, after conferring with key supporters he conceded to Joe Schember just before 10 p.m.

Merski said he would not have done anything differently.

He thinks perhaps the low voter turnout hurt his campaign.

Merski said, "Low voter turnout means more traditional, more senior voters that may have happened. We will have to look at the data. We really do not know at this point. But i congratulate him on running a good race."

Merski said he will have no problem with Schember if he wins the general election in November.