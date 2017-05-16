Voters Pick Party Nominees for Erie County Council 4th and 6th District Seats

Voters selected their nominees for two open Erie County Council seats during Tuesday's municipal primary.

Two Democratic candidates are competing to fill Jay Breneman's 4th District seat on Erie County Council.

Carl Anderson finished on top with 55% of the votes while his competitor Tom Staszewski secured only 45%.

Anderson will face republican Paul Hirsch in the fall.

Two Republicans are competing for the nomination for Ed DiMattio's Erie County Council 6th District seat.

Scott Rastetter finished with 54% of the votes.

Trish Shoulders trailed with only 46%.

Rastetter will face Democrat Mary Jo Campbell in the November election.