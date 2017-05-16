Breneman promises future in Erie politics following loss - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Breneman promises future in Erie politics following loss

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

It appears the future of public service for Erie County Council Chairman Jay Breneman is coming to an end, but perhaps only temporarily.

Breneman finished third in last night's mayoral Democratic primary, with 19.59 percent of the vote. Joe Schember (30.46 percent) and (Bob Merski 24.97 percent) finished first and second, respectively during Tuesday's municipal primary. Breneman, a U.S. Army veteran, was the first candidate to announce his bid on Veterans Day, November 11, 2016.

"Don't take this as a defeat," Breneman told his supporters during his concession speech. Breneman said he called Schember to concede shortly before 10p.m.

Breneman will continue serving as council chairman through the end of this year. His four-year term also ends this year. But the 34-year-old Breneman insists his days of public service aren't over for good.

"I think what we have to do is we have to keep working with the people of Erie," said Breneman following his concession speech. "We have to continue to take that voter base that we've gained so far and continue to work to end the status quo in city hall."

Breneman urged his supporters to support Schember in the fall.

