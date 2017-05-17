Voter Turnout for Big Races Not Substantial, Still Higher than Other Recent Primary Elections

Big races like Erie Mayor, Erie County Executive and Millcreek Township Supervisor did not bring out a substantial number of registered voters, according to the unofficial election results for the 2017 Municipal Primary Election in Erie County.

In Erie County, 26.47% of registered voters cast a ballot. 27.16% of registered Democrats turned out compared to 25.52% of registered Republicans.

Voter turnout was slightly higher at 27% in the 2013 primary when candidates were running in many of the same races.

However, the turnout was worse in other recent primary elections - including only 19% in 2014 and 21% in 2015.

In all, 43,672 ballots were cast in the county during the 2017 primary - 26,418 of those were democratic while 17,250 were republican.

Again, those numbers are not official.