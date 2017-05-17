Voter Turnout for Big Races Not Substantial, Still Higher than O - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Voter Turnout for Big Races Not Substantial, Still Higher than Other Recent Primary Elections

Big races like Erie Mayor, Erie County Executive and Millcreek Township Supervisor did not bring out a substantial number of registered voters, according to the unofficial election results for the 2017 Municipal Primary Election in Erie County.

In Erie County, 26.47% of registered voters cast a ballot. 27.16% of registered Democrats turned out compared to 25.52% of registered Republicans.

Voter turnout was slightly higher at 27% in the 2013 primary when candidates were running in many of the same races.

However, the turnout was worse in other recent primary elections - including only 19% in 2014 and 21% in 2015.

In all, 43,672 ballots were cast in the county during the 2017 primary - 26,418 of those were democratic while 17,250 were republican.

Again, those numbers are not official.

