Preliminary Hearing Postponed in Penn State Fraternity Death Case

It happened in a home on State Route 27 between Titusville and Pleasantville.More >>
It happened in a home on State Route 27 between Titusville and Pleasantville.More >>
No foul play is suspected, according to investigators.More >>
No foul play is suspected, according to investigators.More >>
It was reported around 3 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern tracks east of the Lake Street Bridge.More >>
It was reported around 3 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern tracks east of the Lake Street Bridge.More >>
A member of the Erie News Now news team welcomed in her new baby boy to the world Friday night.More >>
A member of the Erie News Now news team welcomed in her new baby boy to the world Friday night.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, for Officer Brian Shaw's death.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, for Officer Brian Shaw's death.More >>
The coroner in Venango County says an inmate's death at the Franklin Jail is under investigation as a suspected suicide.More >>
The coroner in Venango County says an inmate's death at the Franklin Jail is under investigation as a suspected suicide.More >>
Christopher Cox, 29, of Columbus, is heading to trial on charges of aggravated assault, possessing a prohibited weapon and recklessly endangering another person.More >>
Christopher Cox, 29, of Columbus, is heading to trial on charges of aggravated assault, possessing a prohibited weapon and recklessly endangering another person.More >>
The headlines keep on coming. 66 people charged with welfare fraud in June. 73 charged in July. 63 more charged in August. The names of the defendants include many from Northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
The headlines keep on coming. 66 people charged with welfare fraud in June. 73 charged in July. 63 more charged in August. The names of the defendants include many from Northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>