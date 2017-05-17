Preliminary Hearing Postponed in Penn State Fraternity Death Cas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Preliminary Hearing Postponed in Penn State Fraternity Death Case

     A preliminary hearing for a big story we've been following on Erie News Now has been postponed.

     18 Penn State University fraternity members and their counsels were supposed to be heading to Centre County for a preliminary hearing in the case regarding the death of 19 year old Timothy Piazza.

     But that's no longer happening.

     If you've been following this story, you know that of those 18 Beta Theta Pi frat brothers charged, two are from our area.

     They are Joe Sala of Erie and Parker a.k.a. "Jax" Yochim of Waterford.

     The incident happened back in February during a Beta initiation event.

     After going through rounds of drinking stations called the "gauntlet," Piazza fell down a flight of stairs.

     No one was called for help until one day after the fall.

     Piazza later died at the hospital.

     We've been talking to Peter Sala who is one of the attorney's who is involved with this case.

     He's Joe Sala's cousin and godfather, and he is representing Joe in court.

     He tells Erie News Now that with so many defendants and lawyers involved, postponing the preliminary hearing is very common.

     We asked if this was a good thing for the defense, he said sure, you always want to examine as much information as possible.

     He also said the original preliminary hearing date is auto picked by a computer, and it just so happened to fall the day after the election, which may have played a part in postponing the prelim.    

     We asked Peter Sala how his client and godson Joe is feeling, he said he can't speak to that

     But peter does plan on sitting down with us once the preliminary hearing takes place.

     So now the preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on June 12th at the Centre County courthouse.

     We will keep you updated as things move forward.
     

