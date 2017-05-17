Missing Man in Lake City Found - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Missing Man in Lake City Found

Posted: Updated:

The wife of a man who went missing in Lake City tells Erie News Now he has been found safe near the home.

80-year-old Michael Hlebik was last seen in the area west of Sterling Technologies and North of Lake City Housing.

Hlebik suffers from dementia and currently has a hand injury.

Multiple agencies turned out to search for Hlebik, including Pennsylvania State Police.

