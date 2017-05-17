5th Annual Warren Gives Event - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

5th Annual Warren Gives Event

It's a day for giving in Warren County.

Today is the 5th annual Warren Gives online donation event, put on by the Community Foundation of Warren County.

The event encourages everyone to donate to the organization of their choice.

There are over 100 organizations participating in Warren Gives. They serve a variety or programs, ranging from the arts, education, health, community, nature and emergency services.

There is a $10 minimum donation requirement.

Donations are accepted online only by using a Visa, MasterCard, or Discover credit and debit cards.

You can donate at warrengives.org, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Over the past 4 years, Warren Gives has distributed over $1,000,000 to non-profits across Warren County, and to the residents they serve.

