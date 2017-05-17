Presque Isle Motorcycle Pursuit Turned Crash Under Investigation

A motorcycle pursuit at Presque Isle State Park turned crash is under investigation.

DCNR rangers called for assistance from Millcreek Police after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit just before noon Wednesday.

It ended with a crash minutes later on Peninsula Drive just south of the entrance to Waldameer Park.

The driver of the white Kawasaki motorcycle was taken to be checked out for minor injuries.

There was some visible damage on a DCNR vehicle spotted at the crash scene.

Police at the scene could not comment on the investigation.

Peninsula Drive reopened about a hour and a half later.