Presque Isle Motorcycle Pursuit Turned Crash Under Investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presque Isle Motorcycle Pursuit Turned Crash Under Investigation

Posted: Updated:

A motorcycle pursuit at Presque Isle State Park turned crash is under investigation.

DCNR rangers called for assistance from Millcreek Police after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit just before noon Wednesday.

It ended with a crash minutes later on Peninsula Drive just south of the entrance to Waldameer Park.

The driver of the white Kawasaki motorcycle was taken to be checked out for minor injuries.

There was some visible damage on a DCNR vehicle spotted at the crash scene.

Police at the scene could not comment on the investigation.

Peninsula Drive reopened about a hour and a half later.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com