Memorial Ceremony Remembers Fallen Police Officers in Erie County

This week is police officer memorial week, when officers killed in the line of duty across the country, are remembered for their sacrifices.



And on Wednesday, a ceremony in downtown Erie, recognized the local officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It was a beautiful day outside Wednesday morning, a nice backdrop for a ceremony remembering the lives of the men in Erie county who laid down their lives while on the job.

Police officers from throughout Erie county turned out to Perry Square for the memorial ceremony.

The City of Erie, and Erie County Fraternal Order of Police organized it.

Officers read the names of the men, killed in the line of duty, dating back to 1905.

This ceremony is a grim reminder of the dangers of the job that these officers wake up and do every day.

First Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz was the keynote speaker. She spoke of how, as a prosecutor, she sees first-hand how these officers not only enforce the law, but often got above and beyond, "They need to be encouraged constantly that we know the positive outweighs the negative, and what they do is appreciated," said Hirz. "And to always on those days when they don't feel appreciated, to remember the names of those individuals that were listed that lost their lives in the call of duty," Hirz continued.

State Troopers held a memorial service to remember fallen troopers earlier this month, but troopers were also at Wednesday's ceremony, reading the names of local troopers who have also made the ultimate sacrifice.