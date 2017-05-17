New Teaching Approach Bringing Joy to Crawford County School

This year, there is a new level of excitement about learning at Hydetown Elementary School that has not been there before. The school is a national pioneer in a new concept of education called "Mass Customized Learning." Teachers and students are all loving it.

Hydetown is one of the few elementary schools in the country, perhaps the only one, where education is personalized to meet the needs of every child, and students have a lot of say in what they would like to learn.

Until this year, Hydetown Elementary was like most other schools. It had students who were so advanced that they would be bored while waiting for their classmates to catch up. There were students who were slow learners, or were distracted while trying to overcome personal problems at home. They were frustrated from lagging behind, and sometimes that frustration led to behavioral problems in school.



That's no longer the situation at Hydetown. The school has a new teaching approach where students learn at their own pace. In fact, teachers are no longer called teachers, they are called facilitators, who monitor the students progress. Sometimes younger students are placed with older ones who are at the same level. There's never any downtime in class, and usually no homework. The students are challenged every day and no one minds. The kids are happy and comfortable to be working at their own rate. "There's a sense of joy at this school," says Facilitator Megan Crocker.

Another facilitator, Jen Sampson, agrees.

"I haven't loved coming to school as much as I do this year. I've been in education for almost 20 years and the atmosphere! The kids love being here. Everybody is a team. We work together. It's just welcoming coming to Hydetown School," she said.

Representatives from 17 other school districts have visited Hydetown Elementary, this year, to learn more about Mass Customized Learning. Today, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and a superintendent from a school district in Bedford County, toured the school.



