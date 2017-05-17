New & Expectant Moms Gets Advice on Care For Themselves and Babi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New & Expectant Moms Gets Advice on Care For Themselves and Babies

Many new or expectant moms in the area now have more info on how to better care for themselves and their babies, and it's all thanks to a free event, a baby shower of sorts, held at the Salvation Army on Liberty Street and hosted by Amerihealth Caritas. Everything from nutrition to tobacco cessation and cessation options were displayed by more than a dozen vendors.

Community Health Navigator, Rachel Andrews, says, "It's important that we provide everyone with info on how they can take control of their own health and the best way to do that is through info about resources that are available to them and how they can make good choices for themselves." The event was free and open to the public. ##

