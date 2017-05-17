Erie Color Run Names Charity for Partial Proceeds

The Erie Color Run announced Wednesday which charity will benefit from this year's partial proceeds.

It has decided to give the funds to the YMCA of Greater Erie.

The Y will use the money for its Wellness for Veterans program.

It encourages vets to live healthy lifestyle and reduce the need for hospital visits.

Participants in the un-timed 5K race get doused in color along the course.

The course remains the same as last year, but this time, there is a new foam zone, unicorns and even an additional color.

This is the fourth year for the race in Erie.

The Color Run is set for Saturday, August 12.

You can register here.