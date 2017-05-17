Erie School District to offer early retirement packages, once again

Twenty-five.

That's are the number of early retirements the Erie School District needs to help curb its $9.5 million budget deficit for next school year.

"I'm not sure how many we have at this point, we're still evaluating that," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer who will take over as superintendent July 1.

"Last I'd heard, we had five on the books that we're interested in retiring," said Frank Petrungar, Jr., Erie School Board president.

The board Wednesday evening moved forward with the plan in a unanimous vote. If those 25 teachers, administrators, and staff take those packages, it could save the district nearly $700,000.

"We looked at our demographics and feel that there are 25 to 30 teachers that would be eligible," said Polito.

Age and years of service, and state retirement contributions will dictate how much each person would receive.

The district is once again offering four options in all. Faculty members age 62 and over could earn up to $25,000 over seven years. Less tenured faculty at least 60 years old could earn $10,000 over four years.

About 50 teachers and staff accepted the Erie School District's early retirement plan in 2016, saving the district nearly $1 million.

"Then they can go on their own, but there won't be an incentive," said Petrungar, when asked what happens if the district doesn't receive the full 25 retirements.

The board also voted to accept the district's $190 million preliminary budget as is -- without a tax increase -- despite that massive deficit.

"We know we're moving toward consolidation and reconfiguration, so once the board passes that on June 22, we will incorporate that into the budget," said Polito.

The district is also expected to ask the Pennsylvania Dept. of Education. for a 30-day extension on its resubmitted Financial Recovery Plan, which is currently due May 28. The district is currently awaiting feedback from its advisory group, Public Financial Management, or PFM.