Central Tech Students Weigh in on Name Change

Students from all four Erie high schools have been voting on the new name for Central Tech High School. Bayside High, Erie United, Gem City and Erie High School made it to the final four.

"I hope it's Bayside just because I like the name," said Kyleigh Gerbracht, a senior at Central Tech.

"Gem City... Gem City or Bayside," said Kaitlyn Scutella and Erica Locke, both are freshman at Central Tech.

"I voted for the Gem City Titans," said Prince Arrington, a sophomore. 

"Gem City I like because of our Lake Erie... Yeah, It's cool fits with it," said Dameon Deloatch and Bobbi Eggleston, both are freshman.

Some of the students are still nervous about the consolidation and how the transition will go.

"I just hope that everyone gets along... S-V and East are big competitors," said Scutella and Locke.

"Security mostly, with all kids coming. That's going to be a lot of different kids from a lot of different areas coming together," said Eggleston.

But others are glad there is a set plan and are hopeful it will go smoothly.

"I'm also excited that they are bringing it together because I have nieces and nephews in the school systems and it was kind of worrying me since they have to come up in this," said Gerbracht.

"Some people wanted to come to Central, and if they want to learn, then they won't start any problems," said Deloatch.

The students will learn the new name of Central Tech on Thursday at 1:30. Then on June 2nd, the new mascot and colors will be announced at a rally at Veterans Stadium. 

