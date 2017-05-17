Erie City Council Approves Zoning Changes; Supports House Bill

Wednesday night, Erie City Council voted to support a house bill that would better enhance worker's safety across Pennsylvania. The House Bill 1082, is being sponsored by State Representative Pat Harkins of Erie.

The legislation came about after 49-year-old Jake Schwab was fatally injured on the job in November 2014.

It aims to set new safety rules and protection for public employees, by establishing OSHA-equivalent safety rules for public employers, including state jobs, public schools, transit systems and any nonprofit organizations now exempt from the OSHA standards.

"I think it's important to protect our workers, and to keep uniformity among our OSHA standards and our safety standards. Just because you work for the government doesn't mean you should have less standards," said Bob Merski, Erie City Councilman.

Also during the meeting, council approved zoning reclassifications for the Bayfront housing development on Erie's West Bayfront.

This approval allows the company, Testa Cos., to begin construction on a complex they'll call, 'Bayview Heights.' The majority of the complex will be dedicated to senior housing, while the other will be 'market rate' rental units.

Council did however, amend the ordinance stating the property would revert to the original zoning if it is ever owned by a nonprofit.

It will be located along West Second, Third, Cherry and Poplar Streets.

