Death on I-90 Ruled Suicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Death on I-90 Ruled Suicide

Posted: Updated:

State Police are working to piece together exactly what led to an early morning death along Interstate 90.

The first calls came in a little after 3 a.m. Thursday. It was initially reported as a pedestrian struck.

State Police confirm that a 30-year-old man pulled his SUV onto the shoulder of the east bound lanes near exit 18 (Sterrettania Road). The man then ran out into the road in the path of an oncoming semi-truck. The driver attempted to swerve out of the way, but was unable to avoid the man.

The victim came to rest in the east bound lanes of traffic. He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner, John Maloney.

Traffic was detoured off the interstate at that Sterrettania Road exit, but then directing them right back onto I-90. I-90 returned to it's normal traffic pattern shortly after 6:00 a.m.
 

