Family Sues School District After Fatal Bus Crash

In February, 11 year old Noah Wion was killed after getting hit by a car while he was getting off the school bus.

It happened on Station Road in Greenfield Township.



This week, Wion's family filed a lawsuit against the Wattsburg Area School District, claiming the boy's bus route should not have required him to cross a busy road.

The family is also claiming the bus driver did not take required precautions to ensure there was no oncoming traffic before letting Noah off the bus.

A story like this brings up the question of school bus safety.

It is not illegal for a student to get dropped off on the opposite side of the street, but there are certain things that need to be done in order to make sure that students are dropped off safely.

Erie News Now caught up with the Regional Highway Safety Network to find out what can be done.

Friends and family of that boy who was killed have started a petition online, they hope to get some sort of legislation put in place to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

It's already got over 12 thousand signatures and you can access the petition here.

We reached out to the boys family and received no response.