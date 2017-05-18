Man Charged in Blue Canoe Brewery Burglary

Police have arrested a man in the January burglary of a Titusville business.

Matthew Miller, 19, of Titusville, was arrested Thursday without incident on charges including three counts of burglary and criminal trespass and one count each of criminal conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking.

Miller and other suspects stole a safe from Blue Canoe Brewery during the early morning hours of Jan. 3, police said.

Miller faces multiple charges because he used the building next door to enter the business.

The suspects managed to open the safe at a different location, according to investigators.

Multiple pieces of video and other evidence was examined as part of the investigation.

More charges may be filed as police investigate other suspects in the case, police said.