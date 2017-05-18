Police Locate Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run That Injured 5 Year Old Girl

Police in Erie say they have located the vehicle, involved in a hit and run that critically injured a five year old girl.

Police are still trying to identify the man who was behind the wheel, they think the driver is a light-skinned black male.

The incident happened at around 5:30 Wednesday evening, a 5-year old girl was playing in her neighborhood near 10th and Tacoma road, when a man driving an SUV hit her, and just kept going.

She was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition, but on Thursday, family members told police she is recovering and doing much better.

The first responding Erie police officers immediately knew the hitting vehicle was a 2002 Ford Explorer from surveillance video, and quickly got the pictures out to the media, and on social media.

The pleas for help from the public to identify the vehicle, worked.

They got a tip on the location of the SUV, and on Thursday morning police towed the vehicle, which fit the vehicle description, from the driveway of a home at 31st and Chestnut streets, in Erie. "We know we have the correct vehicle, there's no question whatsoever. The question is the driver now, we've got to find the driver," said Erie Police Traffic Investigator Sgt. Jeff Annunziata.

Sgt. Annunziata says the entire incident was caught on camera, "There was no hesitation at all on the driver, he just kept going. You could see him look over his shoulder... look behind him, but he was just not paying attention," said Sgt. Annunziata.

Police are now processing that vehicle for evidence, in hopes to lift prints and identify the driver.

There was minor damage to the front passenger-side headlight of the SUV.

Investigators have found the owner of the vehicle, but they're still working to determine the identity of the driver.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to give them a call.