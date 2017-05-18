City of Erie Lays Out Summer Street Paving Plans

Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott unveiled Thursday the city's plan for paving and fixing streets this year.

The mayor said the city will spend a total of $5.5 million dollars. That's slightly more than last year.

Some milling work is already underway.

The city is spending $4.7 million for private contractors.

City streets crews will do about $800,000 dollars of work.

Inspectors surveyed all 300 miles of city streets to decide which will be repaired this year.

Although this past winter was mild, city engineers say plenty of freezes and thaws caused significant damage to city streets.

Review the map and list of projects: