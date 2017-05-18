Six Arrested in Chautauqua County in Drug Investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Six Arrested in Chautauqua County in Drug Investigation

Six people are arrested as part of the police investigation into drug overdoses in Chautauqua County.

22-year-old Adam Mox, 23-year-old James Hurley, 21-year-old Nicholas Shambo, 21-year-old Amber Roush, 22-year-old Joy Sprague, and 22-year-old Mikayla Miller each face a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Police served a search warrant at a residence on Alleghany Road in Hanover and discovered the six with fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, scales, money, a rifle and packaging materials. They are expected to face more charges.

This investigation is apart of a larger investigation into several overdoses in the area. Two were fatal.

