New Name for Central Tech Submitted By Adults, Not Student Committee

The votes are counted, and we now know the new name for Erie's Central Tech High School beginning next term.

The new name will be Erie High School. The school district wanted to re-name Central Tech because some students from Strong Vincent and East will also attend there due to a building consolidation project. The new name would signal a new beginning.



A committee comprised of 24 students, from all the high schools, met for several weeks and came up with three possible names; Bayside High, Gem City High, and Erie United High School. However, when the entire student body cast their votes, they chose a name submitted by adults from the Erie School Board. 2500 students voted. Two-thirds of them went with the name submitted by the adults.



Nearly all committee members were shocked.

"Erie United was on there too, which I was confused. I was like, why would we put Erie United and there's Erie High on there too. That just didn't make any sense to me," said Whitney Henderson, a Junior at Strong Vincent.

Another committee member Zainab Rustum, says she can get used to the new name.She is a Junior at East high School.

"Erie's actually a fit name for our school. It's where we are. It's who we are, and it's part of the community. It's Erie itself," she said.

The school colors and mascot will be unveiled, during a rally June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

