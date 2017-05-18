Coroner Confirms Body Found is That of Missing Ashtabula County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Coroner Confirms Body Found is That of Missing Ashtabula County Teen

Posted: Updated:

     We have learned that the body found last week in Ashtabula County, Ohio, is that of a 13 year old that was reported missing last week. John Richard Bove, who is 46, was arrested in Sharon, Pennsylvania after a brief chase. He's the man who was allegedly last seen with Kara 
Zdanczewski. Charges related to Kara's death have not been filed against Bove.
    The Ashtabula County Coroner confirmed that the body found in Ashtabula County's Saybrook Township is that of Kara. 
The 13-year-old was shot and found in a field.  ### 

