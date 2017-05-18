Bikes on the Bay Brings Summer Entertainment to Dobbins Landing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bikes on the Bay Brings Summer Entertainment to Dobbins Landing

Posted: Updated:

A new attraction called Bikes on the Bay is debuting this summer.

Bikers and spectators will be invited each Wednesday to enjoy live, local music, contests and prizes at Rum Runners.

A recent renovation has opened up more space for the motorcycles and entertainment.

People are also invited to dock their boats and join the fun.

Organizers say this is the first time in a while Erieites can enjoy some summer entertainment at Dobbins Landing.

The weekly event kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com