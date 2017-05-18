Bikes on the Bay Brings Summer Entertainment to Dobbins Landing

A new attraction called Bikes on the Bay is debuting this summer.

Bikers and spectators will be invited each Wednesday to enjoy live, local music, contests and prizes at Rum Runners.

A recent renovation has opened up more space for the motorcycles and entertainment.

People are also invited to dock their boats and join the fun.

Organizers say this is the first time in a while Erieites can enjoy some summer entertainment at Dobbins Landing.

The weekly event kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.