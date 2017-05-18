Vernon Township Fire Department Temporarily Out of Service

A Crawford County community is without one of its fire departments.

The Vernon Township Fire Department is temporarily out of service, Fire Chief John Yount told Erie News Now Thursday.

Chief Yount said the community has nothing to worry about.

The fire department has been out of service since Wednesday evening around 7:30 p.m., due to a difference of opinions with board directors.

This is the same station that had a truck repossessed earlier this year. However, Chief Yount said the dispute is not regarding that.

"There's just a lot of things I think in house that we need to handle...and I just don't feel that we're getting the support from the board and some of the decisions being made are I think just poor decisions," said Yount.

Chief Yount said he is not putting the department back in service until the problems are resolved.

In the meantime, township fire calls will be handled by the other station, Vernon Central.

There is a special board meeting Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., where Yount is hopeful they will come to a resolution and resume service.