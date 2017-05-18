Nineteen Area Children Receive Adaptive Bikes, Strollers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Nineteen Area Children Receive Adaptive Bikes, Strollers

Posted: Updated:

    More than a dozen local children now have a very special bike to enjoy. The children with disabilities were granted adaptive bikes at Saint Vincent hospital. What's called Variety- The Children's Charity. The hospital partnered once again for the bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices to 19 local children with disabilities. Since the program started, more than 200 local children have been on the receiving end of a bike or stroller. That's more than $300,000 worth of adaptive equipment to children in Erie, Crawford, and Warren Counties. 

Local community partners like Saint Vincent Hospital, Intermediate Unit 5, The Barber National Institute, United Steelworkers, and AFSCME have been critical to finding local kids that could benefit from these programs. If you know of a child that could benefit from an adaptive bike, adaptive stroller, or communication device, contact Variety at www.usvariety.org

  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com