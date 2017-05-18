Nineteen Area Children Receive Adaptive Bikes, Strollers

More than a dozen local children now have a very special bike to enjoy. The children with disabilities were granted adaptive bikes at Saint Vincent hospital. What's called Variety- The Children's Charity. The hospital partnered once again for the bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices to 19 local children with disabilities. Since the program started, more than 200 local children have been on the receiving end of a bike or stroller. That's more than $300,000 worth of adaptive equipment to children in Erie, Crawford, and Warren Counties.

Local community partners like Saint Vincent Hospital, Intermediate Unit 5, The Barber National Institute, United Steelworkers, and AFSCME have been critical to finding local kids that could benefit from these programs. If you know of a child that could benefit from an adaptive bike, adaptive stroller, or communication device, contact Variety at www.usvariety.org