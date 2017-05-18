Man Injured After Losing Control of Motorcycle in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Injured After Losing Control of Motorcycle in Erie

Posted: Updated:

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after he was thrown from the bike during a crash Thursday in Erie.

Police say the driver lost control of the bike and hit a tree on East 3rd street.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and appeared to have hit his head.

Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet and did not have motorcycle license.

He suffered moderate injuries, according to reports from the scene.

