SPECIAL REPORT: Could a college close? Erie News Now examines the State System Review

"...including the merger or even closure of some institutions."

It was this line from Chancellor Frank Brogan in January that shocked many throughout the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Fear, leading to the question: Could one of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities, such as Edinboro University, actually close its doors? The state system -- commonly called PASSHE -- has launched a full-scale review, to find out.

"We wanted to go into this study with no preconceived notions," said Kenn Marshall, PASSHE spokesman.

To conduct that review, PASSHE has hired the Colorado-based National Center for Higher Education Management Systems. They'll be looking at the role Edinboro University plays in the State System, and also how PASSHE affects Edinboro and its other 13 universities.

But as Erie News Now learned, that review has been underway since summer 2016. And it doesn't take long to notice the challenges PASSHE is facing and why this could be a real threat.

Nearly a quarter of the system's funding comes from the commonwealth -- 27 percent, or $444.2 million-- which gave PASSHE $60 million less this year than in 2008.

PASSHE has cut $325 million over the last decade, Marshall said.

And the biggest challenge: enrollment. Twelve of 14 PASSHE schools saw a decline last fall from the previous year. Seventy-three percent of PASSHE funding comes from student tuition dollars, and that number can be higher for individual schools.

"Population is moving from the Northeast to the Southwest," said Dr. H. Fred Walker, Edinboro University president. "That's putting a different set of requirements on the educational institutions in the area."

The drop in college enrollment can likely be attributed to these numbers: A declining population of high school graduates throughout Pennsylvania, with negative projections for future years.

Edinboro is among the hardest hit. There are nearly 2,500 fewer Fighting Scots now than at PASSHE's peak enrollment, in 2010 -- from 8.642 then, to 6,181 now, according to PASSHE enrollment figures. Through the use of what's called "working groups," the university is using digital methods to reach students.

"We have to broaden our reach," said Dr. William Edmonds, vice president of enrollment management at Edinboro University. "We have to try to gain traction in new markets."

Edinboro -- which began its own review last July shortly after Walker took over as president -- is now changing the way it operates, before the state system does.

"We've been focusing on three areas," said Walker. "Enhancing student success, balancing our revenue and our expenses, and refreshing our program array."

And that last part is key. Many of the 14 state-owned universities are revamping their curriculum to avoiding closing or merging, using PASSHE's Skills Gap Analysis" to do that. The schools are cutting outdated and lower-enrolled programs while developing new programs for in-demand jobs. Inside the report is 110 pages all leading to a few common areas in highest demand, including "STEM", health care, and business. So to learn more about those changes, we hit the road to Clarion University where they began their review in 2013.

"It was both a growth plan and a plan on how to streamline and... removals of some of the things that we did," said Dr. Karen Whitney, Clarion University president.

The plan includes everything from an expanded nursing program, to new majors like nutrition and fitness; all of them, matching up with the PASSHE Skills Gap Analysis.

One of the biggest changes for Clarion University doesn't even come in Clarion. It comes in Oil City at the school's Venango College. Starting in July, this branch will be called the College of Health and Human Services. University officials say it's a way to meet both student and economic demand.

"Eighty percent of our students are enrolled in these professional programs," said Whitney.

Those changes are starting to curb Clarion's enrollment issue. That nursing program doubled in size during its third year, now with over 150 students; and in changing with the times, the university is bringing the classroom to the student.

"Twenty-two percent of our students are taking courses completely online," Whitney added.

Two PASSHE schools did see a significant enrollment increase last fall. One of those is nearby Slippery Rock University, a school that also has a lower acceptance rate than both Edinboro and Clarion. So how do they do it?

They began making these changes nearly seven years ago, emphasizing a curriculum they call "STEM-H" (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and health professions).

"We were also not just looking at new programs, but also different market segments of students," said Amanda Yale, Ed. D., associate provost of enrollment services.

That includes students with associate degrees obtained from community colleges, veterans, and adult learners. Many of them are taking one of 35 new programs Slippery Rock introduced in that time, including engineering. In fact, the Skills Gap Analysis shows it's one of the most in-demand fields. Yet, a small fraction of Pennsylvania students graduating with an engineering associates degree earned it from a PASSHE school.

"It's never a finished product," said Yale. "It's growth, continuous improvement."

That word "improvement" brings us back to the original question: could a college close? To start, it's the services that could be cut.

"As an example, do we really need 14 financial aid offices, or can we somehow coordinate some of the work that they do?" Marshall suggested.

Other states, like Georgia, have consolidated. In their case, from 14 to 7 institutions since 2011. The difference is, the University System of Georgia does not need approval from lawmakers to make cuts. But PASSHE does, need approval from the commonwealth for any consolidation. So depending on what findings are in the NCHEMS report, it will still take approval from the general assembly, before any college would close.