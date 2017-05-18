Freedom Fighters Flag Brigade seeks more volunteers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Freedom Fighters Flag Brigade seeks more volunteers

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A local man looking to honor fallen veterans is asking for your help.

Bob Boyd leads the Freedom Fighters Flag Brigade. The group has pinned American flags along bridges since 2012 to commemorate Armed Forces Day. But this year, after he was involved in a series of car accidents, Boyd needs help stringing nearly 1,500 flags.

A Navy veteran himself, Boyd volunteers with about a dozen other members of the brigade, but they say more help is always welcome. They hope to cover bridges in Erie and Harborcreek. Also at Central Tech and Harbor Creek High Schools.

"The two high schools that I mentioned, the Donald Oakes Bridge, Nagle Rd. Bridge, at E. 12th and Bayfront, Powell Ave., and Peninsula Dr.," said Boyd of the locations they're hoping to serve.

The flags will remain posted through Sept. 11.

If you want to help, you can call Bob and the Brigade at 814-504-2250.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com