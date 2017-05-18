Freedom Fighters Flag Brigade seeks more volunteers

A local man looking to honor fallen veterans is asking for your help.

Bob Boyd leads the Freedom Fighters Flag Brigade. The group has pinned American flags along bridges since 2012 to commemorate Armed Forces Day. But this year, after he was involved in a series of car accidents, Boyd needs help stringing nearly 1,500 flags.

A Navy veteran himself, Boyd volunteers with about a dozen other members of the brigade, but they say more help is always welcome. They hope to cover bridges in Erie and Harborcreek. Also at Central Tech and Harbor Creek High Schools.

"The two high schools that I mentioned, the Donald Oakes Bridge, Nagle Rd. Bridge, at E. 12th and Bayfront, Powell Ave., and Peninsula Dr.," said Boyd of the locations they're hoping to serve.

The flags will remain posted through Sept. 11.

If you want to help, you can call Bob and the Brigade at 814-504-2250.