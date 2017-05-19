Teen Homicide Suspect Heading to Court for Preliminary Hearing

15 year old Keyon Lucas is facing charges of homicide and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason back in January.

Lucas will make his way inside these doors behind me for his preliminary hearing but it comes after quite the lengthy delay.

You may remember he was one of the suspects on the run for about a month, before a fugitive task force found him hiding in the basement of a home, in Detroit, Michigan.

Then he was taken back to Erie, and in April, Lucas was scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing.

Well the teenager showed up without an attorney.

He claimed he never got the paperwork.

The assistant district attorney said Lucas refused a court appointed lawyer and did not hire a private one.

So the judge postponed the preliminary hearing, and told the boys parents to get it done.

Shortly after no action was taken, Lucas was appointed a public defender to represent him in the case.

So today, he will be represented by Allison Scarpitti, and that hearing is scheduled to take place at 2:45 this afternoon.

