Local Breweries Celebrating American Craft Beer Week - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Breweries Celebrating American Craft Beer Week

Posted: Updated:

Erie area breweries have been holding events all week long as part of American Craft Beer Week.

Around a dozen local breweries have got in on the action.

Erie Ale Works is hosting a pretty unique event Friday evening. Knowing that the Erie area loves race/walks, the brewery will be holding their first ever 0.01k race. If you're not up on the metric system, that’s about 32 feet long. The race is a comfortable distance that all beer lovers can enjoy, maybe even with a pint in their hand.

The race/walk does benefit a local non-profit as well, the Northwest Pennsylvania Humane Society.

A suggested $5 donation is all they are asking to participate in Friday’s event. The Que Abides food truck will also be on hand serving up their signature BBQ.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Erie Ale Works located at 416 W. 12th

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com