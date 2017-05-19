Local Breweries Celebrating American Craft Beer Week

Erie area breweries have been holding events all week long as part of American Craft Beer Week.

Around a dozen local breweries have got in on the action.

Erie Ale Works is hosting a pretty unique event Friday evening. Knowing that the Erie area loves race/walks, the brewery will be holding their first ever 0.01k race. If you're not up on the metric system, that’s about 32 feet long. The race is a comfortable distance that all beer lovers can enjoy, maybe even with a pint in their hand.

The race/walk does benefit a local non-profit as well, the Northwest Pennsylvania Humane Society.

A suggested $5 donation is all they are asking to participate in Friday’s event. The Que Abides food truck will also be on hand serving up their signature BBQ.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Erie Ale Works located at 416 W. 12th