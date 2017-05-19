Drugs Seized During Raid of Erie Car Dealership - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Drugs Seized During Raid of Erie Car Dealership

Posted: Updated:

Two people are facing drug charges after State Police raid an Erie car dealership and three east side homes.

The State Police Vice Unit teamed up with Erie officers for the raid.

They say they searched "Babylon Auto Sales" at 25th and East Avenue, along with three east side homes Thursday.

Troopers say they found two pounds of pot during the searches, along with $10,000 in cash and seven weapons.

Police also seized a total of nine vehicles from the dealership.

Hadell Al-Rahameuh and Mohammed Al-Lyle are facing charges as a result of the raid.

They both currently sit behind bars.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com