Drugs Seized During Raid of Erie Car Dealership

Two people are facing drug charges after State Police raid an Erie car dealership and three east side homes.

The State Police Vice Unit teamed up with Erie officers for the raid.

They say they searched "Babylon Auto Sales" at 25th and East Avenue, along with three east side homes Thursday.

Troopers say they found two pounds of pot during the searches, along with $10,000 in cash and seven weapons.

Police also seized a total of nine vehicles from the dealership.

Hadell Al-Rahameuh and Mohammed Al-Lyle are facing charges as a result of the raid.

They both currently sit behind bars.